Each year the department store brings out another of its famed, tear-jerking adverts, and every time the question gets raised again as to which year hit the hardest or brought us the most joy.

Christmastime is known as a time for joy, celebration and people coming together - however, if there's one thing which people remain divided on around the holiday season, it's which John Lewis advert is the best of the bunch.

Well, with a new ad on the way, we at RadioTimes.com decided to put this question to the people and settle the argument once and for all. In our exclusive poll, the people have spoken, and they've spoken decisively.

With a whopping 24 per cent of the overall vote, well out in front of any of its competition, 2016's ad Buster the Boxer came out on top.

John Lewis Christmas advert.

The advert saw Buster watching on jealously as woodland creatures enjoyed his owners' new trampoline before he could. The following day he got his paws all over it - and it clearly struck a chord with audiences.

The next most voted-for advert was 2013's offering The Bear and the Hare with 16 per cent of the vote, followed by 2011's The Long Wait with 10 per cent, 2019's Excitable Edgar with nine per cent and 2014's Monty the Penguin with eight per cent. Shadows (2007), The Journey (2012) and The Man on the Moon (2015) all got six per cent, while The Boy and The Piano (2018) also got six per cent.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clues (2008), The Feeling (2009), A Tribute to Givers (2010), Moz the Monster (2017) and Unexpected Guest (2021) all got two per cent, while Give a Little Love from 2020 brought up the rear with just one per cent.

More like this

This result differed substantially from RadioTimes.com's own ranking, which you can check out here. Meanwhile, as the festive season starts to get under way and more and more commercials debut, you can find out list of this year's best right here.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.