The news was confirmed on the day MasterChef Australia was set to return for its 15th season, but broadcaster Network 10 has said the premiere will now be delayed.

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly at the age of 46 on Sunday 30th April 2023, it has been confirmed.

Zonfrillo's family said in a statement: "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1976, and began working in kitchens at age 12. He later worked for Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White at the Hyde Park Hotel, before running restaurants both in his home country and in Australia, where he moved permanently in 2000.

He became a judge on MasterChef Australia in 2020 for the show's twelfth season, alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, and presented three seasons prior to his death, with one more already filmed.

Following news of Zonfrillo's death being made public tributes have poured in, with Gordon Ramsay saying in a post on Twitter: "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx".

Meanwhile, Jamie Oliver said in a post on Instagram: "I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this year's MasterChef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!

"Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful… Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style… Jock will be so very missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this… Sending heartfelt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the MasterChef team and contestants xxx. Love Jamie."

No cause of death has so far been reported for Zonfrillo's passing but a Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed that it was not being treated as suspicious.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife Lauren and his four children.