The mysterious wordsmith praises the novelist for "encouraging children to read, feel inspired and be creative", adding: "Ms Rowling definitely matters".

Where is this extract from? Er, only a Daily Mail article titled "The 100 British celebrities who really matter by Piers Morgan."

But Morgan seemed oblivious – and rose to the bait.

When people realised what was going on, the reactions were pure glee.

As he tried to wipe the egg from his face, Morgan insisted he had been in on the joke.

But to make matters worse in the Morgan household (or possibly better – the chat show host and Twitter provocateur clearly loves an argument), his own son is a fan of the Harry Potter series.

While Piers Morgan derided Rowling with "National treasure? She wrote a few wizard books," Spencer Morgan showed off his Potter tattoo and scarf.

Is he the Scorpius Malfoy of the Morgan family?