"Somebody held a gun against my head in Detroit," the presenter said. "It’s a long, complicated story but we were trying to do some filming and some people thought we were trespassing on their turf... It was pretty nasty."

Clarkson, who was dismissed from his BBC Top Gear presenting gig back in 2015, returns to Detroit for the first episode of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour series three, visiting the same spot where the altercation took place over 20 years ago.

"This time [visiting Detroit], 100 yards from where that happened, I was having dumplings in a goose broth," the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? presenter told The Mirror.

The Grand Tour series three (Amazon Prime Video)

“Jeremy was filming in a ruined railway station," an insider told the newspaper, "but [he] was warned by cops not to go inside as there were warring gang factions operating.

"But he ignored the advice and was surrounded by gangs. Thankfully, he talked himself out of the situation.”

The third season of The Grand Tour will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 18th January