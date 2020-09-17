And Corrie star Jennie McAlpine, who lends her voice to the supermarket tannoy as well as occasionally joining Rylan Clark-Neal on the shop floor - says viewers are to expect a "big win" from one particular celeb pair.

When asked about the new series, she told RadioTimes.com: "I know there’s a big celebrity win and obviously they’re doing it for charity and that’s on a little later in the year."

She added: "The celebs are great. We’ve got a real mix of people. I guess it’s one of those things for the celebs as well, it’s something to tick off the bucket list."

ITV previously revealed that season two would include two celebrity specials, following Rylan's fantastic reboot last year.

The gameshow also moved from ITV2 to ITV, taking up a prime daytime spot.

Viewers will see the likes of Joel Dommett, Denise Van Outen, Scarlett Moffatt, Jacqueline Jossa, Harry Redknapp, and Paul Merson take to the trolleys.

There'll also be a Gavin & Stacey reunion with Melanie Walters (Gwen) and Joanna Page (Stacey) teaming up to take on the supermarket.

Rylan and Jennie on Supermarket Sweep (ITV) ITV

Other celebs set to compete include JLS’ JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as sports presenter Gabby and former rugby player Kenny Logan - some of whom Jennie says didn't too well on the show.

Although one pair will be taking home some amazing prices, Jennie - who is best known for playing Fiz Brown on Coronation Street - admitted some stars were a little out of place in the supermarket, and you could definitely tell.

She said: "Some of the celebrities are obviously better at shopping than others. Some of them do look like they’ve never been to a supermarket before. Although, I know our supermarket is trickier to manoeuvre, some were better at it than others."

We wonder who she could talking about...

Supermarket Sweep is on weekdays on ITV at 3pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.