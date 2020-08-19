Jenny is confirmed to be returning to once again lend her voice to the tannoy and visit Rylan on the shop floor.

"Getting to help out in Rylan’s supermarket last year was a dream. I had so much fun. It’s an absolute joy to be heading back for more dashing round the aisles and pick and mix," she said.

The full list of celebrities taking part in the specials includes Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus, Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen and JLS stars JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson will also be teaming up, along with former footballers John Barnes and David Seaman, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Jenny Ryan and Megan McKenna and Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden.

Completing the line-up of famous faces for the six star-studded specials are: Gabby and Kenny Logan; Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya; Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa; Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson; Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha; Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu; Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom; Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely; Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp.

Supermarket Sweep's second series will be back on our screens later this year, airing on ITV in a brand-new daytime slot instead of its previous 8pm time on ITV2.

The classic gameshow, which was rebooted last year after 12 years off the air, is set to return for 25 episodes stripped across weekdays, followed by six celebrity specials.

Joining forces to take on the trolley, Gavin & Stacey stars Page and Walters rose to fame for playing mother-daughter duo Gwen and Stacey on the BBC sitcom.

They starred in the comedy together from 2007 until 2010, but reprised their much-loved roles for last year's record-breaking Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV from 1st September, with the Celebrity specials airing later in the year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.