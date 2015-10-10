"Finally the blockbuster everybody was waiting for. You've outdone and outdanced Travolta and everyone else here tonight. Best dance EVER!" praised judge Bruno Tonioli, before he produced a 10 score paddle for the first time this year.

Getting a 10 in week three is an impressive feat. It's only been achieved twice before by Frankie Bridge in series 12 and Louisa Lytton in series 4. And one of them was awarded by guest judge Donny Osmond...

Series 11 didn't see a 10 until Halloween week (Natalie Gumede). It was week 7 in series 10 (Denise Van Outen), Halloween in series 8 (Kara Tointon and Scott Maslen), week 5 in series 7 (Ricky Whittle), week 7 in series 6 (Austin Healey), week 4 in series 5 (Kelly Brook), week 6 in series 3 (Zoe Ball), the semi-final in series 2 (Jill Halfpenny) and week 5 in series 1 (Natasha Kaplinsky.)

McBusted's Harry Judd came close in series 9, bagging a 10 in week 4.

A lot of comparisons are being drawn between McGuiness and Judd, who also danced with Aliona Vilani. But McGuiness is already doing better than Judd, who went on to win the competition. In fact, at this stage in the competition, he's the most successful boy band contestant to date.

Want to watch Jay's Jive again? Here you go...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m6MjsMXZ8I

Strictly Come Dancing: Results Show is on tomorrow at 7:15pm on BBC1