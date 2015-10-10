Jay McGuiness scores the first 10 of Strictly Come Dancing 2015
The Wanted star impressed the judges and the public with his Pulp Fiction-inspired Jive and bagged the highest score of the series so far
Jay McGuiness has proved he's a serious Strictly Come Dancing contender. Dancing a Pulp Fiction inspired Jive, The Wanted star sprung to the top of the leaderboard during tonight's Movie Week with an impressive score of 37.
The 31-year-old, dancing alongside professional Aliona Vilani, bagged the highest score of the series so far - and the competition's first 10.
"Finally the blockbuster everybody was waiting for. You've outdone and outdanced Travolta and everyone else here tonight. Best dance EVER!" praised judge Bruno Tonioli, before he produced a 10 score paddle for the first time this year.
Getting a 10 in week three is an impressive feat. It's only been achieved twice before by Frankie Bridge in series 12 and Louisa Lytton in series 4. And one of them was awarded by guest judge Donny Osmond...
Series 11 didn't see a 10 until Halloween week (Natalie Gumede). It was week 7 in series 10 (Denise Van Outen), Halloween in series 8 (Kara Tointon and Scott Maslen), week 5 in series 7 (Ricky Whittle), week 7 in series 6 (Austin Healey), week 4 in series 5 (Kelly Brook), week 6 in series 3 (Zoe Ball), the semi-final in series 2 (Jill Halfpenny) and week 5 in series 1 (Natasha Kaplinsky.)
McBusted's Harry Judd came close in series 9, bagging a 10 in week 4.
A lot of comparisons are being drawn between McGuiness and Judd, who also danced with Aliona Vilani. But McGuiness is already doing better than Judd, who went on to win the competition. In fact, at this stage in the competition, he's the most successful boy band contestant to date.
Want to watch Jay's Jive again? Here you go...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m6MjsMXZ8I
Strictly Come Dancing: Results Show is on tomorrow at 7:15pm on BBC1