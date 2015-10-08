Why is Judd so important? Well, not only did he go on to win, suggesting McGuiness may be hitting the dance floor for some time yet, he won with professional dancer Aliona Vilani. Yep, McGuiness's own pro partner.

It would be a double victory if McGuiness did go on to win, too. Not only would he get a sparkling glitterball, Aliona would become the first Strictly professional dancer ever to win twice. Peachy, right?

For week three Jay and Aliona will be jiving to a medley of Misirlou/You Never Can Tell from Pulp Fiction. They'll need to see off the competition of Peter Andre and Janette Manrara to top the overall leaderboard, currently ahead 60 to their 58.

