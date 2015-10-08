Jay McGuiness is already doing better than former Strictly champ Harry Judd
The rhinestones are aligning as The Wanted singer's week two score beats the boy band contestants who've come before him, including, at this stage, Aliona's winning McBusted partner
Jay McGuiness's score of 31 during last weekend's Strictly Come Dancing didn't just zip him to the top of the week two leaderboard, it made him (at this stage in the competition) the most successful boy band contestant to date.
Former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne scored 18 during week two of the 2012 series, Blue's Simon Webbe scooped up 26 at the same time last year and most interesting of all, in 2011 McBusted's Harry Judd had 27, four points shy of McGuiness's.
Why is Judd so important? Well, not only did he go on to win, suggesting McGuiness may be hitting the dance floor for some time yet, he won with professional dancer Aliona Vilani. Yep, McGuiness's own pro partner.
It would be a double victory if McGuiness did go on to win, too. Not only would he get a sparkling glitterball, Aliona would become the first Strictly professional dancer ever to win twice. Peachy, right?
For week three Jay and Aliona will be jiving to a medley of Misirlou/You Never Can Tell from Pulp Fiction. They'll need to see off the competition of Peter Andre and Janette Manrara to top the overall leaderboard, currently ahead 60 to their 58.
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC1