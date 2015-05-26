Comb playing aside, magician Jamie Raven returns, having wowed the judges with his ability to turn £50 notes into his very own brand of BGT dosh. Whether he'll conjure himself a place in the final remains to be seen.

Twelve-piece vocal harmony group The Kingdom Tenors make their bid for glory too, hoping to impress Simon Cowell after their Westlife track failed to wow the boss first time around.

Young groover Dylan Byrd is also back, making his way over from Ireland to show off his funky dance moves, which earned Alesha Dixon an arena full of boos after she dared to buzz him.

More like this

Singer Ella Shaw, who earned high praise for her own song Summertime, will perform once more as will dance groups UDI and IMD, who will be hoping to follow the success of Entity Allstars into Sunday's final.

Two acts from Wednesday night will go through to the final, via a public vote and the judges' decision.

Here’s the full line-up and a peek at their original auditions:

Dylan Byrd: dancer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZqj0OpfLdc

Ella Shaw: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkKqY97HPps

Gracie Wickens-Sweet: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyjYyL0nGTA

IMD Legion: dance group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1TJMRStsYw

Jamie Raven: magician

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0m9QtYWTIE

The Kingdom Tenors: singers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGkDaor3w6g

The Sakyi Five: singers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8UGztfA_uE

UDI: light dance group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7IMKWvyBn4

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues Wednesday from 7:30pm on ITV