Jamie Raven, Dylan Byrd and The Kingdom Tenors to perform in third BGT semi-final
The comb player also returns alongside light dancers UDI and crooner Ella Shaw
The third semi-final of BGT looks like it’s going to be a tough one to call with several popular acts taking to the stage. I’m mainly talking about the comb player, obviously.
Yes, Narinder Dhani is back to show off his musical talents on a simple comb. Ant and Dec learned it within a matter of moments, so who knows, maybe they’ll join him once again? Three comb players are better than one, as, er, no one really says.
Comb playing aside, magician Jamie Raven returns, having wowed the judges with his ability to turn £50 notes into his very own brand of BGT dosh. Whether he'll conjure himself a place in the final remains to be seen.
Twelve-piece vocal harmony group The Kingdom Tenors make their bid for glory too, hoping to impress Simon Cowell after their Westlife track failed to wow the boss first time around.
Young groover Dylan Byrd is also back, making his way over from Ireland to show off his funky dance moves, which earned Alesha Dixon an arena full of boos after she dared to buzz him.
Singer Ella Shaw, who earned high praise for her own song Summertime, will perform once more as will dance groups UDI and IMD, who will be hoping to follow the success of Entity Allstars into Sunday's final.
Two acts from Wednesday night will go through to the final, via a public vote and the judges' decision.
Here’s the full line-up and a peek at their original auditions:
Dylan Byrd: dancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZqj0OpfLdc
Ella Shaw: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkKqY97HPps
Gracie Wickens-Sweet: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyjYyL0nGTA
IMD Legion: dance group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1TJMRStsYw
Jamie Raven: magician
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0m9QtYWTIE
The Kingdom Tenors: singers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGkDaor3w6g
The Sakyi Five: singers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8UGztfA_uE
UDI: light dance group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7IMKWvyBn4
Britain's Got Talent continues Wednesday from 7:30pm on ITV