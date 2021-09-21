James Jordan addresses “selfish” Strictly stars amid rumours 3 pros refused vaccines

While Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, its return hasn’t been without drama, following reports over the weekend that unidentified professional dancers had “refused” their COVID vaccines.

Today, former pros James Jordan and Kristina Rihanoff appeared on Good Morning Britain to comment on the reports.

Jordan was particularly vocal on the matter, telling hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley those who had reportedly refused their vaccine were “selfish”.

“I would normally protect the professional dancers until the cows come home but on this occasion I can’t, unfortunately,” he said.

“I just think it’s a really selfish thing to do. On previous years of Strictly, you’re working so hard and training so hard that everyone’s immune system gets very low and lots of people get sick anyway. So if your immune system is low – and it’s very close contact on Strictly – then you’re much more at risk of spreading something like that.”

“I definitely believe they don’t deserve their place on the show, and the celebrities have the right to refuse to dance with them.”

Doubling down on the point, Jordan added: “If the celebrities don’t want to dance with the professionals that haven’t been double vaccinated, that makes their job obsolete. There are loads of professional dancers that would love to do Strictly, get them on there – I don’t know anybody who can’t have the jab because of health reasons. You’ve got some more mature people that are more at risk than young professional dancers; I just think it’s a really selfish thing to do.”

