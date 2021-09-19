Strictly Come Dancing addresses rumours of two dancers refusing the COVID vaccine

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing has addressed reports that two of its professional dancers have refused COVID-19 vaccinations.

Advertisement

Ahead of yesterday’s launch show, The Sun published a story claiming that two of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers had not been vaccinated prior to the competition’s return and that there were “vocal protests” from celebrities who didn’t want to be paired with them.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a Strictly spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status. Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

According to The Sun’s source, the dancers without vaccinations “have been a topic of conversation among cast and crew for weeks” however the BBC “cannot force workers to get jabbed”.

The news follows Strictly’s announcement last week that one of the professional dancers had tested positive for COVID after recording the show’s launch episode.

“A professional dancer has tested positive for COVID-19 however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show,” a Strictly spokesperson said. “We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

While the broadcaster would not reveal which professional had tested positive, it added that their celebrity partner had tested negative and at the time, it was unclear whether the celebrity would be reassigned to a new professional.

Advertisement

Strictly boss Sarah James revealed ahead of the new series that a positive test for COVID-19 would not immediately eliminate a contestant from the competition this year, with those testing positive only required to self-isolate for 10 days now.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday 25th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.