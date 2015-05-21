“Following the terrific launch of James’ show on CBS, there has been strong interest from platforms around the world as we begin to market the show at our annual LA Screenings,” President and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group Armando Nuñez told RadioTimes.com.

For now, Nuñez said: “At this time, we have not licensed the series in the UK” – with CBS further adding that they could not confirm which, if any, UK broadcasters had put a bid in – but it seems likely attempts are being made to bring Corden's face back to British TV.

As a homegrown star, known for writing and starring in smash-hit series Gavin & Stacey and the critically-acclaimed The Wrong Mans, it's safe to say Corden already has a well-established fan base. The Late Late Show wouldn’t be the first chart show to make its way across the pond either, with Conan O’Brien’s series already available to UK viewers via TruTV.

Reports emanating from international television marketplace LA Screenings suggest Corden is keen for the show to bed in a bit more before it comes to the UK, but RadioTimes.com understands it would be the studio's decision when the show was sold.