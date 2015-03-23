Who is new Late Late Show host James Corden?
From human archery to Smithy's singing, this is all you need to know about Britain's latest export James Corden
British star James Corden is poised to premiere his brand new American chat show on CBS. The actor, who is more than a little nervous about his debut, is taking over The Late Late Show from this evening.
He's something of a household name in the UK, but the same can't be said for every apartment, duplex or ranch in the US of A.
If you're not familiar with the funny man's work, it's time to get to know Corden a little more intimately...
Who is he?
James Kimberley Corden OBE is a 36-year-old actor born in Hillingdon, London. He's married with two children - and he lived in North London, until earlier this year when he crossed the Atlantic for Hollywood's sunny climes.
What's he famous for?
Mostly for this. Corden co-created, wrote and starred in one of the BBC's most popular comedies Bafta-winning Gavin & Stacey, which followed a couple (and their family and friends) as they embarked on a long distance relationship. We loved it so much, you lot in America almost got your own version titled Us & Them, but it didn't make it past the pilot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AZxRBMECQU
But also this, his BBC2 comedy Wrong Mans.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3G8BDod4Hs
As well as this History Boys film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrYyS11bdZ8
Oh, and comedy sketches like this one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq_cwwWcyqQ
So he can sing?
Well, yeah. Both in a funny way, and a serious starring-alongside-Meryl-Streep way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XrtcTrB3pU
Does he do theatre, too?
Yep. Corden's first job was on stage on the West End - and he's since starred in The History Boys (it's a play, too) and One Man, Two Guvnors, for which he was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award.
But he's not a presenter?
Well, Corden is primarily an actor, but he has dabbled in the presenting world. He presented the Brit Awards ceremony in 2009, 2011 and 2012 - and he hosts Sky1's comedy sports panel show A League of Their Own, where he gets up to all sorts. Like human archery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9giaPpjx7k
And synchronised swimming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPu-vPWJtIA
So he's a good sport, then?
What do you think?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ajjej7-NQ7M
Does he have Twitter?
He does indeed-y.
At the moment, it's full of sneaky peeks behind the scenes of the Late Late Show.
And fancy selfies.
As well as the odd inspirational quote. Standard.
The Late Late Show with James Corden starts tonight on CBS in America