If you're not familiar with the funny man's work, it's time to get to know Corden a little more intimately...

Who is he?

James Kimberley Corden OBE is a 36-year-old actor born in Hillingdon, London. He's married with two children - and he lived in North London, until earlier this year when he crossed the Atlantic for Hollywood's sunny climes.

What's he famous for?

Mostly for this. Corden co-created, wrote and starred in one of the BBC's most popular comedies Bafta-winning Gavin & Stacey, which followed a couple (and their family and friends) as they embarked on a long distance relationship. We loved it so much, you lot in America almost got your own version titled Us & Them, but it didn't make it past the pilot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AZxRBMECQU

But also this, his BBC2 comedy Wrong Mans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3G8BDod4Hs

As well as this History Boys film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrYyS11bdZ8

Oh, and comedy sketches like this one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq_cwwWcyqQ

So he can sing?

Well, yeah. Both in a funny way, and a serious starring-alongside-Meryl-Streep way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XrtcTrB3pU

Does he do theatre, too?

Yep. Corden's first job was on stage on the West End - and he's since starred in The History Boys (it's a play, too) and One Man, Two Guvnors, for which he was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award.

But he's not a presenter?

Well, Corden is primarily an actor, but he has dabbled in the presenting world. He presented the Brit Awards ceremony in 2009, 2011 and 2012 - and he hosts Sky1's comedy sports panel show A League of Their Own, where he gets up to all sorts. Like human archery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9giaPpjx7k

And synchronised swimming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPu-vPWJtIA

So he's a good sport, then?

What do you think?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ajjej7-NQ7M

Does he have Twitter?

He does indeed-y.

At the moment, it's full of sneaky peeks behind the scenes of the Late Late Show.

And fancy selfies.

As well as the odd inspirational quote. Standard.

The Late Late Show with James Corden starts tonight on CBS in America