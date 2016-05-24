Presumably you were glued to your beloved team’s final match at the Boleyn Ground against Manchester United recently?

Of course! It was a such a brilliant game – and occasion – I actually watched it live and then got into bed and watched it all over again. Which pleased my wife no end.

Would Ben Shephard’s role as host of the post-match farewell ceremony be your dream gig?

I honestly couldn’t think of anything worse – 35,000 people screaming: “Who ate all the pies?” at me for an hour? No thanks.

Never mind football, we hear that you’re not too shabby at American football?

It’s true, I did kick a field goal in front of 70,000 Oakland Raiders fans. It was for A League of Their Own US Road Trip, where Freddie Flintoff, Jack Whitehall, Jamie Redknapp and I undertook a series of challenges.

Your celebratory dance afterwards was impressive – you’re clearly made for Strictly.

Thanks, although they’ve never asked me to appear. But I’m really into dancing at the moment. I was up at 7am today to do a fitness dance class. It was just me and 20 women doing something called PlyoJam, which is basically a huge amount of jumping and dancing around. I absolutely love it because it’s the first exercise I’ve done that doesn’t feel like a chore. I started doing it because I’m hosting the Tony awards and I need to get used to dancing and singing at the same time.

So if not Strictly, what would lure you back to the UK?

I’m happily under contract in the US, but I’d feel disappointed if I didn’t get to do another play at some point. I’d love that.

The Carpool Karaoke segment of your US show is proving hugely popular. Any dream guest in mind?

It would be fantastic to get Beyoncé, Bruno Mars or Kanye West to appear, but they’re busy people. But there are plans to make a Carpool Karaoke spin-off.

How about getting Donald Trump in the car?

I don’t believe he sings, but we’ve asked him to be a guest on the main show without success several times. It’s a difficult show for politicians because we bring all the guests out at the same time – so for them it’s a much less controllable atmosphere.

Do you find the title President Donald Trump mildly disconcerting?

Er, I still think there’s a long way to go, so let’s cross that bridge when we come to it.

Who was the last A-lister you texted?

I honestly don’t have a very showbiz lifestyle, but Tom Hanks did text me a few weeks ago. That was a big thrill because he was my first-ever guest on The Late Late Show so I was really touched that he asked me to go out to dinner.

