James Bye reveals EastEnders changes to make way for Strictly

Bye has been playing Martin Fowler on the soap since 2014, and during a chat with RadioTimes.com and other press, the actor opened up about the changes the EastEnders team have made to accommodate his Strictly schedule.

EastEnders actor James Bye will be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this year, following in the footsteps of many of his previous and current co-stars, including 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

"At the moment, while the show starts, they've given me a bit of time just to sort of prep and get involved," he said. But what does this mean for Martin? Well, it sounds as though he'll be back on track in no time.

"And then as the show goes on, I think I'm going to be immersed a bit more in EastEnders and stuff."

James Bye as Martin in EastEnders BBC

He added that EastEnders "have been great", explaining that they had to "quiet [things] down a bit" for the character. Recently, it has been anything but quiet for Martin, whose daughter Lily was involved in a dangerous drug plot.

"So, I can get myself ready for Strictly," he continued. "I don't know if that's going to continue for the rest of the journey, but they've been fantastic up to now."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

