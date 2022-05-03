New Jackass series in development for Paramount Plus

Following the popularity of Jackass Forever , which arrived in cinemas earlier this year, Paramount Plus announced that it would be working with the creators on a new show.

Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew are returning to TV, with Paramount Plus commissioning a brand new series from the franchise.

"Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount Plus," Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said on Tuesday, according to Variety.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Paramount Plus for comment.

The news follows confirmation today that Paramount Plus will arrive in the UK on 22nd June.

The Jackass brand originally began as a reality TV show on MTV in 2000, with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and other cast members carrying out pranks and performing stunts.

The original TV show, which ran for three seasons, spawned six films and five spin-off shows, the most recent being 2022's Jackass Forever.

The film, which received a three-star review from RadioTimes.com, followed many of the original Jackass cast members including Chris Pontius, Dave England and Preston Lacy as well as several newcomers as they took part in a series of sketches and stunts.

Meanwhile earlier this year, Netflix revealed that Jackass 4.5 – a separate movie featuring unused footage from the original film – will be released on the streamer later this month.

The new Jackass series will air on Paramount Plus.