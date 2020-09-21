Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4

Here's everything you need to know about the locations visited by Jack and Michael Whitehall during Travels with My Father.

Sydney Opera House, New South Wales

Netflix

Jack Whitehall and his father tick off a classic Australian landmark during their trip with their visit to the Sydney Opera House, taking a historic yacht tour with Jack's mum Hilary.

Newtown, New South Wales

Netflix

We see the father-son duo enter a drag competition at a club in Newtown, where they meet the seasoned queens of Sydney, Hannah Conda, Carmen Getit and Sia Tequila, who convince Michael to perform in drag – although he'll only do so as the Queen.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, central Australia

Netflix

In the series' first episode, we see Jack and Michael camel-riding together on Uluru – a large sandstone rock in central Australia, near the town of Alice Springs.

Urban Winery, Sydney

Netflix

In an effort to brush up his flirting skills before his sister's wedding, Jack heads to a speed-dating event in the Sydney-based Urban Winery – although he's somewhat fourth-wheeled by his parents, who decide to supervise.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Netflix

The Whitehalls stop by Sydney Cricket Ground, "one of the oldest and most prestigious stadiums in Australia". The trio meet former cricketers Brett Lee and Ellyse Perry at the home of the Sydney Sixers for a game at the iconic pitch.

Tyagarah Beach, Byron Bay

Netflix

Jack and his father decide to soak up the sun on Tyagarah Beach on Byron Bay during series four – however Jack failed to mention that it was a nudist beach they'd be visiting.

Speaking to Nine Network's Today show, Jack said: "I tricked him onto a nudist beach on Byron Bay, which he didn't like, it was amazing. I just left him there and the nudists just slowly swarmed."

Mooball, New South Wales

Netflix

In episode two, Jack and Michael head to Mooball, where they meet up with Australian biker club Ulysses and take a ride on the bike of their motorcycles – or in Michael's case, in one of their sidecars.

Marburg, Queensland

Netflix

Jack Whitehall's obsession with emus reaches an all-time high when the duo visit an emu farm in Marburg, Queensland. We see Jack attempt to catch some emus whilst donning cricket pads for protection with his unimpressed father watching on.

The pair visit Emu Heaven, based in the rural town of Marburg within Ipswich, Queensland. The town has a small population of just 873 people.

Maryvale, Queensland

Netflix

Jack and Michael visit the Crown hotel in Maryvale to celebrate Australia Day with some of the locals, taking part in some 0f the holiday's traditions such as broom and flip-flop-throwing.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father is available to stream on Netflix.