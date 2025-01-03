Now, he's set to face Dutch competitor Michael van Gerwen, who has previously won the PDC World Championship on three occasions, with the latest being in 2019.

To celebrate Littler's success, ITV1 and ITVX will again be showing his Bullseye appearance at 4pm today, which pushes today's episode of Deal or No Deal to 3pm and causes fellow game show Lingo to be dropped from the schedule.

Speaking to BBC Sport about his imminent appearance in the final, Littler said: "Everyone else is looking forward to it more than I am, but if I win seven sets I will be happy.

"Michael has been in numerous finals, this is my second. I know where I went wrong last year and I am sure I will fix it. It's the stuff of dreams – everyone wants to pick up a trophy, but you have to be at the top of your game to do it."

He added: "I have got no pressure, I am going to enjoy it. If I can get off to a quick start I'll be happy."

Van Gerwen said that he knows from personal experience how motivational a runner-up finish can be, but that he intends to "make sure" that Littler remains in second place this year – despite some bookies favouring the 17-year-old.

"I was the favourite two years ago and lost," recalled Van Gerwen. "Now I'm not favourite, and maybe I'm going to win it. You never know."

