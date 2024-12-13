Littler's magical run to the final last year was followed up with a string of performances to prove he is no fluke.

The Runcorn-born star won Premier League Darts, the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Series Finals throughout the year, as well as recording two televised nine-darters, including one against Humphries.

Love it or loathe it, Littler is set to steal most of the headlines for the next couple of weeks, and we're here to help you stay aboard the hype train.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship 2025.

When does Luke Littler play next at the PDC World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler's first match at the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 will be played from 7pm on Saturday 21st December 2024.

He will face the winner of Ryan Meikle v Fallon Sherrock in the second round.

Littler's match is third on the billing, so keep any eye on the full slate throughout the night so you don't miss him.

Luke Littler results

To be updated throughout the competition...

How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

