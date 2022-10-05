ITV will rebrand main channel as ITV1 alongside launch of ITVX

In a statement provided to RadioTimes.com , the broadcaster said the main channel will become ITV1 "as part of a refresh of all our channels this Autumn".

ITV has confirmed that it is set to rebrand its main channel as ITV1 following the upcoming launch of its new streaming platform ITVX .

“ITV will be bringing in some refreshed channel branding later this quarter and more details will be confirmed in due course," the statement read.

"As ITV moves towards a future where both broadcast and streaming will be crucial parts of how viewers engage with us, we want to more clearly distinguish between our main broadcast channel and our masterbrand. And therefore, as part of a refresh of all our channels this Autumn, our main channel will become ITV1."

Of course, this is not the first time ITV's main channel has been called ITV1 – it previously carried the same name from 2001 until a major rebranding in 2013.

It is understood that there will not be a full-scale rebrand but is intended to reflect the fact that streaming is now also a priority for the broadcaster alongside linear television.

ITVX was first unveiled by the broadcaster in March 2022, with the platform described as a "complete reimagining" of ITV Hub.

It is expected to house over 9,000 hours of content for viewers to enjoy without a subscription fee, with 35 flagship shows set to arrive on the platform.

