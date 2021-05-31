Exclusive – ITV boss speaks out on Love Island 2021 location: ‘Mallorca is its home’
Love Island will be returning to the Mediterranean island for the long-awaited upcoming series, ITV has confirmed.
Published:
Love Island will be returning to Mallorca for its 2021 series, RadioTimes.com can exclusively confirm.
ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri has revealed that the villa for this year’s series will be located on the Spanish island, adding that the show’s return will “definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love”.
When asked whether Love Island would take place in Mallorca this year, Stavri exclusively told us: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.
“I can’t confirm anything 100 per cent at this stage but it will definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love.”
As for whether producers considered any other locations for the show, Stavri said: “We did look into some back up plans but we were all very much focused on making it happen in Mallorca, which is where it belongs quite frankly.”
If Love Island were to ever move to a different place however, it would be somewhere in the Mediterranean, she added.
“I think there’s something about the Mediterranean sun that we all love and the sort of villa vibe and I think it’s a place that our contestants go on holiday which I think makes it very nice because it’s relatable for them.
“I can’t imagine it anywhere else.”
The popular ITV dating show will finally be back this summer after series seven faced COVID-related delays for almost a year and a half.
ITV released two ten-second teaser clips ahead of the show’s return on Saturday, in which Iain Stirling is heard saying: “This is not a drill!”