But the Dragons were particularly impressed that the idea would disrupt the energy industry and hold big companies to account, and all five got into a bidding war, which eventually saw the hard-bargaining Henry and Will accept a £120,000 investment for just a three per cent share in their company – arguably the best deal ever done in the Den after Personalised children's books business Lost my Name picked up £100,000 for a 5 per cent share in 2014.

But the latest deal was only made possible after some lengthy negotiations. At first, the pair of entrepreneurs asked for £90,000 for just 1 per cent – valuing their company at £9,000,000. Lalvani, however, wanted a bigger stake, initially offering them all the money for 7 per cent.

But then Peter Jones followed this up with his own bid. “I think you’ve got a real chance of making this a success,” he said. ‘I’m making this offer because I bring so much value than Tej. I am going to offer all of the money for 10 per cent.”

Suleyman then proposed £90,000 for an 8 per cent stake before Meaden offered all the money for just 3 per cent.

After a standard Den ‘talk by the wall’, Henry and Will then asked for £120,000 for two per cent. This caused Suleyman to drop out of the bidding war (“I don’t get out of bed for 2 per cent, that’s for sure!”), a move soon followed by Jones but not before he had halved his original offer to 5 per cent.

Then, finally, a deal was struck. With Meaden out, Lalvani and Campbell swooped in with a joint £120,000 offer for 3 per cent, which was quickly accepted.

And then Henry and Will enjoyed a massive hug in the lift.

And viewers couldn't have been more impressed...

But Peter Jones looked less so...

Don't worry, Pete. There's always next week...

