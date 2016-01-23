Because skillful punning is something Twitter knows a thing or two about.

And Oliver's fans obliged, delivering some seriously impressive #movieswithairlinesinthetitle.

@ingridoliver100 Lufthansa and Gretel: Witch hunters — Monkey (@minginmonkey) January 22, 2016

And some, er, not so impressive...

Satisfied with the result, Oliver went off to hunt down that stale sandwich.

Before spending the rest of her delay contemplating the acceptability of alcoholic beverages before midday...

... and listening to the Top Gun soundtrack.

We hope you made it back safely, Ingrid.