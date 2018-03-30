"Incredible" Real Full Monty ladies hailed "a huge inspiration" by viewers
Victoria Derbyshire, Coleen Nolan, Megan McKenna and Michelle Heaton were among the stars shedding their clothes to raise awareness
It takes a lot of guts to get naked on TV. Just ask Victoria Derbyshire, Coleen Nolan and Michelle Heaton who all shed their clothing on television as part of ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night.
The trio joined a group of eight women – which also included Megan McKenna, Sally Dexter, Ruth Madoc, Helen Lederer and Sarah Jane Crawford – to strip, with the help of some well-placed feather fans, in a bid to raise cancer awareness.
The broadcast came hot on the heels of a male edition which featured Alexander Armstrong, James "Arg" Argent and Jeff Brazier.
And with viewers already impressed by the mens' antics, the ladies' efforts drew heaps of praise from fans who hailed them as "inspirational" and "empowering".
Many of the stars themselves took to Twitter to promote their cause:
And – most important of all – they got the message out there with #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight top of Twitter trends and women all over the country vowing to check their breasts...