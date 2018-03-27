Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale’s Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, singer Michelle Heaton, comedian Helen Lederer, actress Ruth Madoc and DJ Sarah-Jane Crawford are all taking part, one day after the male celebrities have performed for the camera.

Meet the women baring all in The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night

Ahead of the women's final performance, six Real Full Monty stars have been channelling their inner Calendar Girl in a new photoshoot to promote the series.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out the images below, and tune in from Thursday 29th March at 9pm on ITV to watch the show live.

Ruth Madoc takes part in the Calendar Girls-style photoshoot ahead of The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter is also joining the performance, live at 9pm on ITV (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

Presenter Sarah Jane Crawford is one of the eight female celebrities gearing up for the performance of their lives in The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

Megan McKenna is appearing in the ITV show on Thursday. The men's performance meanwhile is at 9pm on Wednesday 28th March on ITV (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

Former Liberty X band member's heart Michelle Heaton is also joining the cause on ITV to raise awareness of breast cancer (Nicky Johnston/ITV)