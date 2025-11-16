We are now just hours away from heading back to the Australian jungle for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025, and now we've got a first look at what we can expect from the premiere episode.

In a newly-released clip, Ant and Dec are seen ready to welcome Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Eddie Kadi, who are shocked to learn they will have to parachute down to them out of helicopters.

Meanwhile, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott, Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley and Jack Osbourne are put through their first trial, with their heads being sealed in mesh cages - along with plenty of snakes.

Lisa and Angry Ginge both seem particularly nervous at taking on the challenge with the latter pleading to be told what is going to be in the cage with him.

You can watch the first look clip right here now.

Angry Ginge, a streamer and YouTuber known for his football-related content, has previously revealed he's particularly "not a big fan of spiders" - so the fact that it's snakes in his cage may be somewhat of a relief!

This year will see a major change to the long-running show's rules, with it being the case that, once a celebrity has been voted to do two Bushtucker trials in a row, they will no longer be eligible to be voted for one on the next day.

A spokesperson for ITV said (as per BBC News): "Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for TWO trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day.

"This new rule means the responsibility for winning food is shared among more of the campmates. More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it's their chance to shine."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.