I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is returning for a landmark 25th season later this week, and there have already been some tweaks to the format that many already know.

Ad

Ahead of the launch on Sunday 16th November, ITV has confirmed that individual contestants cannot be voted to do every Bushtucker trial in a consecutive row.

Last year, Dean McCullough was voted by the public to do six trials in a row, but this will no longer be possible with the new rule. Matt Hancock also had the same fate during his appearance on the show in 2023.

ITV bosses have confirmed that after a celebrity has been voted for two trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day, to ensure that everyone gets fair chance to take part.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! ITV

A spokesperson for ITV said (as per BBC News): "Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for TWO trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day.

"This new rule means the responsibility for winning food is shared among more of the campmates.

"More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it's their chance to shine."

As ever, viewers are the ones who get to decide who takes on a dreaded Bushtucker trial, but it is yet to be revealed how it can be ensured the same celebrities aren't voted for time and time again.

This year's celebrities are quite the mixed bunch, with the likes of Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp amongst the famous faces headed into the jungle.

Other cast members include Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Alex Scott, Angry Ginge (Morgan Burtwistle), Aitch and Shona McGarty.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX.

Add I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.