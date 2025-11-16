The best time of the year is back! No, it's not Christmas but a new season of I'm a Celebrity of course but honestly the two are basically synonymous at this point as you know as soon as Ant and Dec are back in the jungle then the festive period is truly underway.

The line-up of the 2025 season has been teased for the past couple of weeks, with the rumoured celebrities landing in Australia and sheepishly making up reasons for their visit when papped on arrival. But this season's campmates have now finally been confirmed and the line-up is just as good as ever, with the likes of Martin Kemp and Jack Osbourne due to enter the Australian jungle.

Amongst those confirmed is Eddie Kadi, but just who is he? Read on to find out more about the I'm a Celebrity 2025 contestant ahead of the first episode.

Who is Eddie Kadi?

Eddi Kadi. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Age: 42

Job: Comedian and presenter

Instagram: @comeddiekadi

Eddie Kadi is a British-Congolese comedian, presenter and actor known for his radio presenting work for the BBC. Most notably, BBC 1Extra's Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show and BBC Radio 5 Live's sports comedy panel show Fighting Talk.

In 2010, he performed at the O2 arena as part of his comedy tour and has since then performed all around the world.

I'm a Celebrity is not Kadi's first reality show appearance as he previously took part in the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. He danced alongside professional partner Karen Hauer where they were the fourth couple to leave the competition.

Phobias: "All creepy crawlies. I am dreading the trials the most."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? "I think people think, ‘Oh Eddie, I have never seen him unhappy or serious.’ They are going to see a side where they will realise they can have a serious conversation with me. I’m a warm person and a good listener."

Best and worst attributes: "I would like to think I will bring a family vibe to the camp. I love making sure everyone is getting along and I don’t want to be overbearing. My worst? I am not that great in the mornings. It might take me a couple of hours."

Dream camper: "Jackie Chan. He would smash every single challenge and trial. It would also be a great conversation with him."

What has Eddie Kadi said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Eddie Kadi admitted it was an "immediate yes" when he was asked to take part in I'm a Celebrity as he wants to make his daughter proud.

"Raising a daughter is a beautiful thing and my daughter is extremely excited. It’s going to be a story for her every single day. And if I were to be crowned ‘King of the Jungle’, my daughter would be the proudest daughter in the world," he said.

In preparation for entering the jungle, Kadi has been intermittently fasting to get used to the lack of food the camp is subjected to.

Kadi continued: "But to prepare myself, I have been doing intermittent fasting to get used to it. Anything you consume is a bonus in there and I want to train my body. That said, I am not too great on rice and beans. It takes me back to my university days. I like flavour, I don’t know how I will survive.

"I have never camped outside before either and the closest thing I have come to this is a walk in Kew Gardens! I have done a zip line, but no bungee jumping or sky diving. It’s going to be the first of many things."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX.

