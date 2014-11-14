It’s a rather fitting win given he told us just this week how he tried to convince ITV to launch a champion of champions version of the show so that he can go back in.

In second place is 2010’s Queen of the Jungle Stacey Solomon, with the former X Factor contestant scoring 4,358 votes, who herself admitted of her jungle victory, “I’m not as rubbish as I think.”

The next highest vote coming in for former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona who pulled in 70 votes for her 2004 jungle victory.

Fourth and fifth places go to McBusted star and 2011 King Dougie Poynter (59 votes) and actress and 2012 Queen Charlie Brooks (43), who both proved that sometimes the nice people do finish first - but not in this poll.

This year’s celebrity campmates are just two days away from heading into the jungle. Who will be crowned King or Queen at the end of this year’s series, and can they ever topple our champion of champions Kian Egan?

The full results list is as follows:

1. Kian Egan: 5,664 votes (54.76%)

2. Stacey Solomon: 4,358 (42.13%)

3. Kerry Katona: 70 (0.68%)

4. Dougie Poynter: 59 (0.57%)

5. Charlie Brooks: 43 (0.42%)

6. Joe Swash: 36 (0.35%)

7. Gino D’Acampo: 29 (0.28%)

8. Phil Tufnell: 22 (0.21%)

9. Christopher Biggins: 18 (0.17%)

10. Matt Willis: 15 (0.15%)

11. Joe Pasquale: 11 (0.11%)

12. Carol Thatcher: 10 (0.1%)

13. Tony Blackburn: 8 (0.08%)

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday 16 November at 9:00pm on ITV