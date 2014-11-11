Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Kerry Katona, Joe Pasquale… yep, we can certainly see the appeal.

But a return doesn't look to be on the cards any time soon for the reigning champ, who was crowned the winner after a final battle with fashion designer David Emanuel and soap star Lucy Pargeter.

“They were like, ‘No, I don’t think that works. Once people have seen you go through that experience once...’ I get where they’re coming from, I’m going to be prepared for everything the second time around, you know what I mean?”

They could make it ever harder, I suggest? There’s got to be something the celebs haven’t been forced to crawl through, eat or run away from, hasn’t there?

“It is pretty hard already,” Egan laughs.

The singer, who is currently a coach on The Voice of Ireland, is pretty involved this year though. He’ll be reporting on each show on This Morning and is flying out to the camp in December to film with ITV2 spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now! Plus, at the end of it all he’ll be there to hand over his crown to the new winner.

“Now all these new people are going out there, we don’t know who they are yet, it’s exciting in one sense, but obviously there’s a little part of me that feels like ‘Oh man, I wish I was doing it now’.”

“I loved being in there. I had a really great experience.”

Well, while we wait to see if ITV can ever be convinced, we’re running our own champion of champions I’m A Celebrity poll. Vote for Kian or any other King or Queen of the jungle right here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 16th November at 9:00pm on ITV