“It fell apart at the start, you lost your words and your timing,” said Cowell. “On the second half of the song you really picked it up. I hope people judge you on the second half not the first. You’re a really good singer and you deserve to be here," he added.

David Walliams concurred with Cowell saying that the slip up merely showed “vulnerability” and that that’s “only a good thing”.

Amanda Holden added that Calum shouldn’t tell himself off about the mistake, with co-host Ant joking that he and Dec get things wrong all of the time.

“It takes a true star to make a mistake and then take it to the next level,” Ant added.

Speaking of the mistake Calum said: “I’ve been practising hard, I’m very familiar with the words, I just tried to pick it up, i just made a mistake. I’m sorry.”

I can't imagine it will put his fans off of voting.

The Britain's Got Talent final will conclude on ITV tonight