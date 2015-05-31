“I just made a mistake” says Calum Scott as he stumbles over lyrics on Britain’s Got Talent final
Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act muddles lyrics as he performs Rihanna’s Diamonds, but the judges comfort the performer over his final nerves
The pressure of tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent final seems to have got to singer Calum Scott who stumbled over his lyrics during his rendition of Rihanna’s Diamonds.
The singer bravely carried on and the judges had kind words to say after the performance.
“It fell apart at the start, you lost your words and your timing,” said Cowell. “On the second half of the song you really picked it up. I hope people judge you on the second half not the first. You’re a really good singer and you deserve to be here," he added.
David Walliams concurred with Cowell saying that the slip up merely showed “vulnerability” and that that’s “only a good thing”.
Amanda Holden added that Calum shouldn’t tell himself off about the mistake, with co-host Ant joking that he and Dec get things wrong all of the time.
“It takes a true star to make a mistake and then take it to the next level,” Ant added.
Speaking of the mistake Calum said: “I’ve been practising hard, I’m very familiar with the words, I just tried to pick it up, i just made a mistake. I’m sorry.”
I can't imagine it will put his fans off of voting.
The Britain's Got Talent final will conclude on ITV tonight