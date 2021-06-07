How to watch Ed Sheeran Euro 2020 performance
The singer-songwriter will be performing a virtual gig – announced in a video with former England captain David Beckham.
David Beckham and Ed Sheeran might sound like an unusual double act – but the former England captain played a part in announcing a special virtual gig from the best-selling singer-songwriter ahead of Euro 2020.
Sheeran’s performance – which will be exclusive to TikTok – was announced by Becks in a video released on Sunday 6th June, in which the singer teased that the pair should join forces for a duet.
Speaking to Sheeran on FaceTime, the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star said “Good to hear you’re singing and not trying to play football again…” with Sheeran responding, “I did think, me…you…duet?”
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the performance.
How to watch Ed Sheeran’s Euro 2020 performance
The performance will take place on Friday 25th June 2021 – two weeks into the delayed football tournament.
The virtual concert is being filmed at Portman Road, the home of Sheeran’s beloved Ipswich Town Football Club, and will be streamed exclusively on Sheeran’s TikTok channel starting from 9pm.
There will also be three chances to watch re-broadcasts if you’re unable to catch it first-time round, at 10am on Saturday 26th June, at 1am on Sunday 27th June, and at 8pm on Thursday 8th July.
In addition to playing some of his well-known hits, the gig will also give fans the first chance to check out a brand new single from the multiple Grammy-winning artist.
Speaking about the gig, Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to be live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love. I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time. See you on the 25th June.”
The gig is just part of TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show, with the social media giant acting as an official sponsor for the tournament.
The company’s UK head of music operations, Paul Hourican said, “We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships.
“He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly ground-breaking live performer.”
