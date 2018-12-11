Schofe shared the news on Twitter, when a fan asked him if Holly would be back on the ITV mid-morning show this month – and added that the next time they'll be on TV together will be Dancing on Ice in January.

Holly can next be seen presenting alongside Declan Donnelly on I'm A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show on Wednesday 12th December. In her absence, Rochelle Humes has served as Schofield's co-host on This Morning – this is expected to carry on until the show takes its seasonal hiatus later this month.

Advertisement

This season of I'm A Celeb smashed last year's ratings, and Holly seemed to enjoy herself, too. Could she be back next year? Let us know your thoughts...