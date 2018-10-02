"It's amazing, isn't it," Willoughby said. "To be stood up here holding a BAFTA for a show that you’re lucky enough to even be a part of is incredible."

She went on to praise the show's team: "This has I think the best team in TV."

"It gives you something that no other show can," she added, "whether it be friendship, or whether it be skills in telly..."

And of course, on the word 'friendship', Willoughby looked over at her co-presenter and long time bestie Schofield — who looked like he might have something in his eye...

You can watch the speech below.