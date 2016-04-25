First Williams sent out a message asking fans to tweet pictures of their party to win a 'surprise'

The probably thought it would be some cool GoT merchandise. But Williams picked a party and started making her way over...

She stopped for snacks, naturally. She knows the rules.

More like this

She met Mark first, who responded in the appropriate way: "Holy shit!"

He then helped keep the surprise going by telling his fellow party goers they'd won some free stuff.

They were already very excited about that, so Williams turning up was almost too much.

She'd picked a ruddy good party, too. Look at the effort on the decorations.

And the snacks.

That's one happy set of fans.

And one very happy actress.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season six opener The Red Woman airs on Sky Atlantic tonight (Monday 25th April) at 9:00pm