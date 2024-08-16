But while for most K-pop idols this kind of training takes years to perfect, the members of Dear Alice have 100 days.

As they go through a brand new training process, they will be looking to impress Hee Jun Yoon, who may leave some viewers wishing they never have to face her disappointment.

But who is Hee Jun Yoon and what is her role within Made in Korea? Read on to find out more.

Who is Hee Jun Yoon?

Hee Jun Yoon. YouTube

Age: Unclear

Instagram: While Hee Jun doesn't appear to have a public Instagram, you can keep up to date with some of her work @smtown

Job: Director of the Artist Development Center

Hee Jun Yoon is the director of the Artist Development Center over at SM Entertainment, where she has worked since 2005.

Her role as SM involves casting talent, developing and training artists and ensuring they reach their full potential. Hee Jun has overseen the creation and success of a number of K-pop groups, including the likes of Red Velvet, RIIZE, Girls' Generation and SHINee.

While on the show, Hee Jun will critique the band's progress, ensuring they are at their very best after going through intense training via learning new songs and choreography in a week.

As for why she decided to take on a British band, Hee Jun explained: "SME asked if I would like to take part in a new project aimed at targeting the European market.

"As a child, I was a big fan of Duran Duran. The idea of a young girl who loved British boy bands, growing up to work in the K-pop industry, and now having the opportunity to produce a British team is truly meaningful. Therefore, I am thrilled to be a part of this project."

In the series, viewers will see Hee Jun's high standards and expectations for the boys and some may find her quite strict, however for her, that isn't what matters.

"I understand that I might come across as overly strict and harsh on the show," she said.

"However, how I am perceived is not what truly matters. Our artists often mention that performing in front of me is more nerve-wracking than any major stage. My role is to help them prepare for these upcoming events.

"When they step out into the real world, they will face even stricter and more demanding situations. Therefore, you can think of my approach as helping them build their resilience."

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 5:15pm.

