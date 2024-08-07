It has now been confirmed that the six-parter will land on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 5:15pm.

Narrated by Vick Hope, the episodes will air every Saturday thereafter as viewers get to see if the boys manage to take the band to a global stage.

Dear Alice is comprised of 19-year-old Blaise Noon, 22-year-old Dexter Greenwood, 23-year-old James Sharpe, 20-year-old Olly Quinn and 20-year-old Reese Carter, and the series will see the boys immerse themselves into K-pop culture as they're put through the original training process for 100 days.

During the process, they will face a schedule of choreography, vocal and performance lessons, life coaching techniques, as well as an immersion into all aspects of Korean life.

Dexter Greenwood, James Sharp, Vick Hope, Blaise Noon, Olly Quinn and Reese Carter. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Each week, the band will be judged and critiqued by undisputed K-pop expert Hee Jun Yoon, the creative force behind some of the biggest K-pop bands of the last 20 years.

Nigel Hall, who is one of the creative minds behind the show, told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think what I love so much about the show is [that] we weren't creating a K-pop band, we were creating a British boy band who'd been through that experience.

"And there's something so lovely about how they wanted to please, they wanted you to like them."

He continued: "I have, for some reason, a sixth sense. It's called my goosebump moment, and I can see the hairs go up on the back of my hand and I go, 'They've got it.' And I genuinely, honestly, from the heart, I think these lads have it."

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 5:15pm.

