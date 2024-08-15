Across 100 days, the boys will go through SME's K-pop training process in which they will face a schedule of choreography, vocal and performance lessons, life coaching techniques and critique from K-pop expert Hee Jun Yoon.

But who are the boys headed to Korea to form Dear Alice? Read on for all you need to know about the cast of Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience.

Dear Alice band members

Dexter Greenwood

Dexter Greenwood. BBC/Moon & Back/Ray Burmiston

Age: 22

From: London

Instagram: @dexter.greenwood

Dexter has been singing and dancing from a young age, and from the age of 14 to 18, he attended D&B Academy of Performing Arts before enrolling in a three-year diploma course - which he recently graduated from.

A self-described "loud, charismatic, energetic and friendly" person, Dexter's dream had always been to be in a pop group, and it was almost a no-brainer for him to apply for the band.

He explained: "I sent in a tape to audition, and I was actually up in Newcastle doing a pantomime when I was asked to travel down to London to audition in person, and here I am now."

As for how his family reacted to the news of him joining the band, "they were thrilled"!

"As a performer, everything isn't guaranteed - but they're very happy that I got the opportunity to go," he said.

"Especially as it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid. My mum was a massive fan of boy bands back in the day, so she was super chuffed."

Blaise Noon

Blaise Noon. BBC/Moon & Back/Ray Burmiston

Age: 19

From: London

Instagram: @blaisenoon

The youngest of the group, Blaise studied musical theatre at the BRIT School, which he credits as having helped shape who he is today.

After leaving the BRIT School, Blaise won a place to train at Urdang Academy, specialising in dance and musical theatre, in which he joined several dance groups and trained in multiple different dance styles.

Blaise "never thought" he'd be in a boy band, and hadn't ever considered it to be a possibility.

"When I got an audition for it and got closer and closer and met the other lads, it became real," he said. "And we were in Korea three months later!"

Olly Quinn

Olly Quinn. BBC/Moon & Back/Ray Burmiston

Age: 20

From: Sunderland

Instagram: @ollyquinnnn

Olly graduated from the Laine Theatre Arts and Bird College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Musical Theatre, and hopes to make his family proud through being a part of Dear Alice.

For as long as he can remember, Olly has been performing, and he was also a chorister for five years during his earlier life!

As for why he decided to apply for the show and band, Olly said: "I'd just left performing arts uni having finished my degree, and I was working as a model and as an event staff member and doing lots of events around London and some television work.

"Then I got word of the audition – at first I didn't think it was real, but I went for it anyway and now here I am!"

James Sharp

James Sharp. BBC/Moon & Back/Ray Burmiston

Age: 23

From: Huddersfield

Instagram: @jamsharpy

For those across social media, James may be one of the band members you recognise the most, having gathered a collective following of over 7 million alongside his twin brother via the page SHARPTWINS.

The pair share videos of them dancing, and beyond TikTok, James has also appeared on various TV shows and movies including MTV Cribs, Blue Peter and Everyone's Talking About Jamie.

A lover of dancing and music, "it just made sense" for James to sign up to be in the band. "It was quite a big process with so many talented people, and I was luckily one of the five that got in," he said.

Reese Carter

Reese Carter. BBC/Moon & Back/Ray Burmiston

Age: 20

From: Cirencester

Instagram: @reese.carter1

Reese previously worked as a performer on cruise ships before joining Dear Alice, and from a young age has always had a passion for theatre and dance.

A self-described energetic person who always tries to bring positive energy into the room, Reese found himself to be the "mischievous" member of the group.

"I think I'm the mischievous one," he said in an interview ahead of the series.

"I think I'm more a singer than a dancer, and I'd like to say I bring the whole team together, even if that means I'm the one who has to get all the lads out of bed and up to rehearsal on time!"

Reese had just done a year on a cruise ship as a dancer, and when the opportunity came around to audition, he thought: "Why not?"

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 5:15pm.

