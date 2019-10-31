Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch Halloween costumes Amazon

To capture that adorable and unbreakable bond of ohana, one of you can dress tip as Lilo, the other as Stitch - and with the cast of the upcoming live-action version of the film soon to be announced, it's a timely choice this year.

Buy from Amazon - From £12.39

Netflix & Chill

A low-effort co-ord that's been around for quite a few years now, you can represent your favourite streaming service easily with these t-shirts.

Cruella De Vil and a Dalmatian

101 Dalmatians Amazon

Channel the devil in human form and her unlucky Dalmation of choice with this Cruella De Vil costume and Dalmatian onesie - matching red collar and lead optional...

Buy from Amazon - From £19.99

Pennywise and Georgie

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dress up as Pennywise with a balloon, and have your partner dress as your victim Georgie. Bonus points for faking a severed arm by cutting off one of the sleeves of the jacket and adding fake blood...

Buy from Amazon - From £9.27

Capture the Scoops Ahoy look sported by Steve and Robin in Stranger Things season 3 with matching outfits...

Buy from Ebay - From £7.99

Ursula & The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Halloween costumes Amazon

If you're excited for the live-action remake of the film, then channel Ariel and her nemesis Ursula in coordinated costumes...

Buy from Amazon - From £34.09

Ghostbuster and a Ghost

One of you dress as a Ghostbuster, and the other as the classic Halloween staple, a ghost. Perfect!

Buy from Amazon - From £36.07

Both of you sport black suits with shades and a gun for this homage to the film, both the old version and the new.

Buy from Escapade: £19.99

Back to the Future (Netflix, BA)

This timeless combo of Doc Brown and Marty will be appreciated by Rick and Marty fans and Back to the Future fans alike - and even better, both come pretty much completely assembled so they're an easy choice.

Buy from Amazon - from £12.99

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big

Sex and the City - Carrie HBO

The unbeatable combo of Mr Big's timeless black suits and Carrie's ever-varying wardrobe are a great choice for any couple this Halloween. One of you up a pink tank top and that famous white tulle skirt and wear your highest, most elegant heels, and the other - well just wear a black suit - and you'll be good to go.

Buy from Amazon - £16.99

Looking for something else? Try out these options: