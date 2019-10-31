Best Disney Halloween Costumes
Our top five picks for Disney characters to dress up as this Halloween
Disney has a whole world of characters to choose from, so it's no wonder that they're many people's go-to for Halloween.
Here are our top five Disney-inspired Halloween costumes available this year.
Simba
By far the comfiest option here, this lion costume will allow you to channel Simba just in time for the live-action remake of The Lion King.
The Genie
Everyone loves the Genie, and so he's a great choice for Halloween - add blue face paint to this pre-made costume and you'll good to go!
Ursula
As homage to the tentacloid villain (or the drag queen Divine, upon which she was based), dress up as Ursula this year with this pre-made chuck-on costume...
Captain Hook
Channel Peter Pan's nemesis with this pirate costume - but don't forget to add your own hook.
Maleficent
Ahead of the release of the new Maleficent film, dress as the icy villain (or loving adoptive mother, depending on whether you're thinking of the original or the live-action version) this Halloween. Don't forget to make your own sharp cheekbones...
