“It’s an extraordinary series with some of the most talented & creative people I’ve ever met,” he said. “I loved every second.”

However, viewers have a big wait before the competition returns to TV. As Lycett revealed alongside an “exclusive on set shot”, Sewing Bee will air in 2019.

Over eight weeks, the competition will put amateur sewers to the test in a series of challenges as they try to impress returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Speaking previously about taking over from Winkleman, Lycett said: "My mum loves this show and she’s bursting at the seams she’s sew excited! Weave talked about it and she says I’m tailor made and I’ll have the contestants in stitches.”