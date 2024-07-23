Great British Sewing Bee final won't air tonight amid schedule shake-up
The series has regularly been shifted to Wednesdays throughout this run.
Fans eagerly anticipating the final of The Great British Sewing Bee will have to wait another 24 hours – with the episode now set to air tomorrow night (Wednesday 24th July) at 9pm.
It's far from the first time that the series has moved from its usual Tuesday evening slot this season, with the programme making way for sporting coverage on numerous occasions while Euro 2024 and Wimbledon were in full flow.
The reason for the change this time is rather less clear, with a repeat of Death in Paradise airing on BBC One at the Sewing Bee's regular time of 9pm.
However it could be linked to the cricket coverage on BBC Two, with Oval Invincible taking on Birmingham Phoenix in the opening game of this year's edition of The Hundred.
The final will see the three remaining contestants Luke, Pascha, and Ailsa battle it out for the prize, as they aim to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.
Their challenges in the final will include making opera gloves to showcase their skills at handling delicate fabrics, before they attempt to turn party paraphernalia into a complete outfit in the final Transformation challenge.
Finally, they will be asked to create a full outfit by draping fabric onto their models in the Made to Measure challenge.
As ever, the episode will be presented Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who took over hosting duties from Sara Pascoe at the beginning of this run.
The Great British Sewing Bee final airs on Wednesday 24th July, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.
