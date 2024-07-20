The Hundred 2024 on TV: Schedule, fixtures, channels, live stream
All the details on how to watch The Hundred 2024 live on TV and online in the UK.
The Hundred returns for its fourth season in late July as Southern Brave look to defend the Women's title and the Oval Invincibles hope to do the same in the Men's tournament.
The 100-ball competition debuted by the ECB four years ago continues to prove divisive among cricket supporters but has now become a fixture in the domestic schedule – in prime position across the end of July and most of August.
In both the Women's and Men's competitions, the eight teams will battle it out in a league format and play eight games, one game against every side plus an extra game against their local rival. The team that finishes top will make it straight through to the final on 17th August, where they'll face the winner of the Eliminator, which pits second against third.
Should the weather hold, fans will be expected to pack grounds up and down the country to see many of the best players English cricket has to offer and some stars from across the globe.
One of the most exciting parts of the competition is the chance it gives young players to shine, particularly in the Women's competition, and 2024 is expected to be no different with plenty of rising stars ready to make their mark.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch The Hundred live on TV and online.
The Hundred 2024 on TV
You can watch every match of The Hundred 2024 on Sky Sports The Hundred – the dedicated Sky Sports channel – and Main Event.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Fifteen matches will be broadcast live on BBC TV, including the opening Women's and Men's double header and both finals.
Live stream The Hundred 2024 online
Sky Sports customers can live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Meanwhile, 15 matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.
The Hundred 2024 schedule
All UK time.
All matches will be live on Sky Sports The Hundred, Main Event or Mix. We have noted which matches will also be shown on the BBC in the schedule below.
Tuesday 23rd July
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – 2:45pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Wednesday 24th July
Women's: Southern Brave v London Spirit - 3pm
Men's: Southern Brave v London Spirit - 6:30pm
Thursday 25th July
Women's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Men's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Friday 26th July
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets - 3pm
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets - 6:35pm
Saturday 27th July
Women's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix - 3pm
Men's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix - 6:35pm
Sunday 28th July
Women's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles - 3pm
Men's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles - 6:35pm
Monday 29th July
Women's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets - 3pm
Men's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets - 6:35pm
Tuesday 30th July
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave - 3pm
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave - 6:35pm
Wednesday 31st July
Women's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix - 3pm
Men's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix - 6:30pm
Thursday 1st August
Women's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire - 11:30am
Men's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Women's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals - 3pm
Men's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals - 6:35pm
Friday 2nd August
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers - 3pm
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers - 6:30pm
Saturday 3rd August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave - 11am
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Women's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire - 2:3opm
Men's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire - 6pm
Sunday 4th August
Women's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles - 11am
Men's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Women's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals - 2:30pm
Men's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals - 6pm
Monday 5th August
Women's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave - 3pm
Men's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave - 6:30pm
Tuesday 6th August
Women's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles - 11am
Men's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles - 3pm
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers - 3pm
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers - 6:30pm
Wednesday 7th August
Women's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit - 3pm
Men's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit - 6:30pm
Thursday 8th August
Women's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers - 11:30am
Men's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Women's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave - 3pm
Men's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave - 6:30pm
Friday 9th August
Women's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals - 3pm
Men's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals - 6:30pm
Saturday 10th August
Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 11am
Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 2:30pm
Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 6pm
Sunday 11th August
Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 11am
Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 2:30pm
Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 2:30pm
Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 6pm
Monday 12th August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets - 3pm
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets - 6:30pm
Tuesday 13th August
Women's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Men's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Wednesday 14th August
Women's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire - 11:30am
Men's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire - 3pm
Women's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles - 3pm
Men's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Thursday 15th August
Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals - 3pm
Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals - 6:30pm
Eliminators
Saturday 17th August
Women's: TBC v TBC - 2:45pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Men's: TBC v TBC - 6pm
Finals
Sunday 18th August
Women's: TBC v TBC - 2:15pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
Men's: TBC v TBC - 6pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.