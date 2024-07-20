In both the Women's and Men's competitions, the eight teams will battle it out in a league format and play eight games, one game against every side plus an extra game against their local rival. The team that finishes top will make it straight through to the final on 17th August, where they'll face the winner of the Eliminator, which pits second against third.

Should the weather hold, fans will be expected to pack grounds up and down the country to see many of the best players English cricket has to offer and some stars from across the globe.

One of the most exciting parts of the competition is the chance it gives young players to shine, particularly in the Women's competition, and 2024 is expected to be no different with plenty of rising stars ready to make their mark.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch The Hundred live on TV and online.

The Hundred 2024 on TV

You can watch every match of The Hundred 2024 on Sky Sports The Hundred – the dedicated Sky Sports channel – and Main Event.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Fifteen matches will be broadcast live on BBC TV, including the opening Women's and Men's double header and both finals.

Live stream The Hundred 2024 online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Meanwhile, 15 matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.

The Hundred 2024 schedule

All UK time.

All matches will be live on Sky Sports The Hundred, Main Event or Mix. We have noted which matches will also be shown on the BBC in the schedule below.

Tuesday 23rd July

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – 2:45pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Wednesday 24th July

Women's: Southern Brave v London Spirit - 3pm

Men's: Southern Brave v London Spirit - 6:30pm

Thursday 25th July

Women's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Men's: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Friday 26th July

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets - 3pm

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets - 6:35pm

Saturday 27th July

Women's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix - 3pm

Men's: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix - 6:35pm

Sunday 28th July

Women's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles - 3pm

Men's: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles - 6:35pm

Monday 29th July

Women's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets - 3pm

Men's: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets - 6:35pm

Tuesday 30th July

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave - 3pm

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave - 6:35pm

Wednesday 31st July

Women's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix - 3pm

Men's: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix - 6:30pm

Thursday 1st August

Women's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire - 11:30am

Men's: London Spirit v Welsh Fire - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Women's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals - 3pm

Men's: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals - 6:35pm

Friday 2nd August

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers - 3pm

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers - 6:30pm

Saturday 3rd August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave - 11am

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Women's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire - 2:3opm

Men's: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire - 6pm

Sunday 4th August

Women's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles - 11am

Men's: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Women's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals - 2:30pm

Men's: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals - 6pm

Monday 5th August

Women's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave - 3pm

Men's: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave - 6:30pm

Tuesday 6th August

Women's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles - 11am

Men's: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles - 3pm

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers - 3pm

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers - 6:30pm

Wednesday 7th August

Women's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit - 3pm

Men's: Trent Rockets v London Spirit - 6:30pm

Thursday 8th August

Women's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers - 11:30am

Men's: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Women's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave - 3pm

Men's: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave - 6:30pm

Friday 9th August

Women's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals - 3pm

Men's: London Spirit v Manchester Originals - 6:30pm

Saturday 10th August

Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 11am

Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 2:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Women's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 2:30pm

Men's: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - 6pm

Sunday 11th August

Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 11am

Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 2:30pm

Women's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 2:30pm

Men's: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit - 6pm

Monday 12th August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets - 3pm

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets - 6:30pm

Tuesday 13th August

Women's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit - 3pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Men's: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Wednesday 14th August

Women's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire - 11:30am

Men's: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire - 3pm

Women's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles - 3pm

Men's: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles - 6:30pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Thursday 15th August

Women's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals - 3pm

Men's: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals - 6:30pm

Eliminators

Saturday 17th August

Women's: TBC v TBC - 2:45pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Men's: TBC v TBC - 6pm

Finals

Sunday 18th August

Women's: TBC v TBC - 2:15pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

Men's: TBC v TBC - 6pm (BBC Two/iPlayer)

