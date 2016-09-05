Chris Wheeler

Great British Menu first-time Chris runs the Humphry's restaurant at the five-star hotel Stoke Park. Originally from Swanage, Dorset, the British chef began his career at a Michelin Star restaurant in France. He worked under celebrated Chef Jean Christophe-Novelli for ten years, before leaving in 2003 to become head chef at Stoke Park.

Eat Chris's food at: Humphry's at Stoke Park

Follow Chris on Twitter @HumphrysSP

Josh Eggleton

This is the chip shop owner-turned Michelin star chef's third appearance on Great British Menu. Last year he made it through to the National Finals for the celebration of 100 years of the Women’s Institute.

Eggleton grew up near Bristol, learning how to bake from his grandparents and gaining a love of food from them. He now runs pub The Pony and Trap in Chew Magna, which has held a Michelin star since 2011. He also runs two other operations: Salt and Malt, a fish café at Chew Valley Lake, and Yurt Lush, a pop-up cafe in Bristol city centre.

Eat Josh's food at: The Pony and Trap

Follow Josh: @josh_eggleton

Jude Kereama

Jude makes a return to the competition after his debut appearance last year, where he was eliminated in the first week.

The New Zealand chef won awards in both Auckland and London before moving to Cornwall to set up his own restaurant Kota in Porthleven.

Kereama is half Maori, quarter Chinese and quarter Malaysian, so expect a real mash-up of flavours and inspirations.

Eat Jude's food at: Kota restaurant

Follow Jude: @JudeKereama

What time is Great British Menu on TV?

Watch the South West starter from 7.30pm on BBC2.