Great British Menu 2016: meet the South West chefs
Chris Wheeler, Josh Eggleton and Jude Kereama are all cooking in the latest series of Great British Menu. Find out more about them and their restaurants here
Great British Menu 2016 heads to the South West this week, with three new chefs aiming to do battle from Monday at 7.30pm on BBC2.
Find out more about the three chefs competing for a place at the House of Commons banquet here.
Chris Wheeler
Great British Menu first-time Chris runs the Humphry's restaurant at the five-star hotel Stoke Park. Originally from Swanage, Dorset, the British chef began his career at a Michelin Star restaurant in France. He worked under celebrated Chef Jean Christophe-Novelli for ten years, before leaving in 2003 to become head chef at Stoke Park.
Eat Chris's food at: Humphry's at Stoke Park
Follow Chris on Twitter @HumphrysSP
More like this
Josh Eggleton
This is the chip shop owner-turned Michelin star chef's third appearance on Great British Menu. Last year he made it through to the National Finals for the celebration of 100 years of the Women’s Institute.
Eggleton grew up near Bristol, learning how to bake from his grandparents and gaining a love of food from them. He now runs pub The Pony and Trap in Chew Magna, which has held a Michelin star since 2011. He also runs two other operations: Salt and Malt, a fish café at Chew Valley Lake, and Yurt Lush, a pop-up cafe in Bristol city centre.
Eat Josh's food at: The Pony and Trap
Follow Josh: @josh_eggleton
Jude Kereama
Jude makes a return to the competition after his debut appearance last year, where he was eliminated in the first week.
The New Zealand chef won awards in both Auckland and London before moving to Cornwall to set up his own restaurant Kota in Porthleven.
Kereama is half Maori, quarter Chinese and quarter Malaysian, so expect a real mash-up of flavours and inspirations.
Eat Jude's food at: Kota restaurant
Follow Jude: @JudeKereama
What time is Great British Menu on TV?
Watch the South West starter from 7.30pm on BBC2.