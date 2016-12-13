Called Graham Norton’s Big Red Chair, the special will go behind the scenes to meet the many people who have graced the chair with their behinds and the world with their stories, with host Graham Norton also sharing his all-time favourite tales.

In addition, the special (set to air next month) will apparently delve into the chair’s beginnings, revealing the history of how the flippable furniture became a central feature on Graham’s chat show and no doubt putting Batman Begins to shame as an origin story.

And who knows? If the episode is received well enough we might be lucky enough to see the chair strike out on its own for a full series. Flipping Nora.

Graham Norton's Big Red Chair will air at 10:35 pm on BBC1 the 6th January