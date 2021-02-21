Exclusive – Gordon Ramsay gives update on when Gordon, Gino and Fred will return

Gordon Ramsay has given an update on the return of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, teasing that he’ll be reuniting with his co-stars later in the year.

The programme, which sees chef trio Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix travel across various countries whilst trying different cuisines and cultural activities, first aired in 2o18, with the last series following the cooks as they undertook a Christmas adventure at the end of last year.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ramsay said he’d be “back with Gino and Fred later this year”.

“The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when,” he explained, “but it will be the usual circus of me and Fred trying to find out about the food and culture whilst Gino completely clowns around causing mayhem wherever we go.

“We always have so much fun. It’s genuinely ridiculous that we get drive around amazing places, eating, drinking, experiencing true adventures filming it for TV and calling it work – how b****y lucky am I!?”

TV chef Ramsay is best known for cooking shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef US, but he is now turning his attention to brand new BBC One game show Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

The series, which Ramsay signed up to host after getting hooked on a board game version of the show, sees pairs of contestants answer various questions to place different-sized stacks of gold bars on a volatile balance board. The more bars balanced, the bigger the prize money but if they all fall down, the contestants wind up going home with nothing.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm on BBC One from February 24th. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.