This Christmas, the trio will go on another extraordinary, culinary adventure as they aim to end 2020 with a bang.

So where are they going this Christmas? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything you need to know about the Xmas special and when the boys will be back after the New Year.

When will Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa be on TV?

The Christmas special will air on ITV on 16th December at 9pm.

Where will the trio be visiting on Desperately Seeking Santa?

Get ready for a unique Christmas cracker, as Gordon, Gino and Fred will be getting out their trusty RV and taking a trip to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and meet Father Christmas in person.

After Gino led them to the deserts of Morocco on last year’s mis-adventure, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly this time, so he has arranged a trip to the ultimate winter wonderland destination and the official home of Santa.

Gino has a letter he wants to hand deliver to Santa from his daughter Mia, Fred is keen to witness the once in a lifetime wonder of the Northern Lights and Gordon is eager that they all encounter the culinary delights of the country and chow down on some reindeer meat!

As the three foodie friends seek out the best the country has to offer their expert palates, they’ll face plenty of off menu distractions. This is the land of ice swimming and saunas, snowmobiles and huskies, and it wouldn’t be a Gordon, Gino & Fred Road Trip, unless they got snowballs deep in everything this extraordinary country has to offer.

And if the new pics are anything to go by, it's looking like the boys have a lot in store for viewers!

Dressed in a mankini under his robe, Gino looks to be giving Borat a serious run for his money.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa ITV

Will there be a series three of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip?

Most certainly!

The boys will be back on the road for series three, which will include six 60-minute episodes, as well as a Christmas special which has already been commissioned for 2021.

ITV are yet to confirm an exact TX date for either, but there's plenty more Gordon, Gino and Fred to come.

On December 10th, the broadcaster announced three more years of Adventures for the trio.

Gordon, Gino and Fred will be getting two newly commissioned series, and two Christmas specials that will see the trio take their RV, their culinary skills and their determination to wind each other up to new, exciting locations.

The two new series, which will include eight 60-minute episodes will air in 2022 and 2023, while the two Christmas specials will air in each of those years.

They will follow on from the third series and the Christmas special.

Speaking of the news, Gordon Ramsay said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me? Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred? We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!"

When will series three be of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip air?

The cross-country cuisine show first premiered in late 2018, leaving a gap of a year-and-a-half between the first series and the second.

Based on previous airdates, we could be looking at late 2021.

Watch this space!

What happened during series two?

Gordon, Gino and Fred in America (ITV) ITV

Series two of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip saw the three chefs trek across the US, experiencing the local culture and cuisine along the way.

Throughout their trip, we watched as the boys donned cowboy gear in Arizona, checked out a $777 burger in Las Vegas and tried goat yoga in San Francisco.

The trio also drove dune buggies in the Mexican desert, although during the race Gino "almost died" after crashing his vehicle.

The finale saw them transform into lumberjacks in Texas.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa is on ITV on December 16th at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.