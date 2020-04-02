Speaking on This Morning, Fred relived the moment his co-star "nearly died" on their road trip show.

The TV chef lost control of a desert dune buggy while he was taking part in a challenge with Gordon and Fred.

"This is not a joke, Gino D’Acampo almost died on the shoot," Fred admitted to the show's hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"It was about two, three minutes after the start of a race, which Gordon actually started because Gordon is the one that pushes Gino, he makes him do stuff, and Gino is just like a little rottweiler behind. And then they go and race around the race track, Gino went straight into the RV and…went straight into the wall."

(ITV)

Fred continued: "I did not see that Gino had already bumped into the RV, so I got out, checked on Gordon and then I realised what happened. You will see tonight in the programme how close Gino was, and Gino was in shock, after this, he really was. Everyone was in shock."

The This Morning chef had to take a day off filming due to being in total shock, meanwhile Gordon suffered with whiplash.

Luckily, both Gordon and Gino managed to recover and the men got back on the road again.

(ITV)

And their wild antics certainly didn't stop there, with Gino admitting to taking drugs before trying out goat yoga - which surprisingly is actually a real-life thing.

"It was totally insane doing goat yoga in San Francisco," Gino told The Daily Star.

"I mean we did a lot of insane things but on this day, first, we went into a place where you can eat marijuana legally, to sample the taste of it with food. After about an hour of that, we did the goat yoga. You are on all fours and the goat goes on your back to massage it. But I was in a state of mind by then that, well, I can’t explain."

(ITV) ITV

The trio will be hitting the highways of Mexico and the USA for their most outrageous road trip yet.

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, Gordon, Gino and Fred’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, the previously mentioned dune buggy racing and goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling.

Buckle up, sounds like it's going to be a very interesting ride!

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip starts on Thursday 2nd April at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.