Exact details about the nature of the show have not been revealed but it is described as a "high-stakes, high-pressure, game show" that sees contestants attempt to build a fortune for themselves using "precision knowledge and nerve" while facing the risk of losing all their money in an instant.

Ramsay certainly seems excited about the show, saying, “This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

"I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!

More like this

Meanwhile, the BBC's Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, Kate Phillips, said, “Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host."

The series will begin filming later this year.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced another new show featuring the celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, but it is understood that series has now been postponed until 2021.

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide