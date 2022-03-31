From jams and apple cider vinegar seltzers, to bottled cocktails and zero-waste restaurants, contestants with all kinds of businesses are hoping to impress Ramsay for the chance to win £150,000 from him.

Gordon Ramsay is back on the BBC with Future Food Stars – a brand new competition which sees 12 up-and-coming entrepreneurs compete for a large investment from the TV chef.

With the entrepreneurs set to go through a series of challenges, here are all 12 of the contestants from Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars.

Amit Panwar

Age: 38

From: Malvern Hills, Worcestershire

Business: Pandeli – bottled Indian sauces

Worcestershire-based Amit is the owner of pub/restaurant and a chef who is hoping Gordon Ramsay will invest in his authentic Indian sauces business. Developed by using family recipes, Amit has created three simmering sauces and a hot sauce, using his art and design skills to give his bottles a fresh modern branding.

Asher Flowers

Age: 28

From: The Rhondda Valley

Business: Rogue – jams, chutneys and marmalades

Welsh jam-maker Asher is a PR graduate who launched his own business – Rogue – four years ago after seeing his mum make and sell home-made jams at local markets. After experimenting with unusual flavours, Asher created a range of jams, chutneys and marmalades, including flavours such as Negroni Marmalade, Espresso Martini Marmalade, Strawberry and Tonka Bean Jam, and Bravado Chilli Pepper Jam.

Bola Adegbenro

Age: 46

From: Hertfordshire

Business: Jitterbug – apple cider vinegar seltzers

Hertfordshire-based Bola is a health coach and 50s enthusiast who developed her seltzer business after swapping fizzy drinks for a tonic she made with apple cider vinegar blended with fruit juices and sparkling water. She launched her products – Lemonade Swing, Orange Jive and Berry, at speciality fairs in 2019, after which she won two innovation awards.

Jamie Savage

Age: 36

From: Macclesfield

Business: Savages Mussels – mussel bar

Ex-Navy head chef Jamie opened his own mussels business to demonstrate how diverse the mollusc dishes can be. Whilst promoting sustainable seafood consumption, Jamie sells innovative dishes at his local market, from popcorn mussels to mussel burgers.

Jen Wright

Age: 35

From: Castleford

Business: The Cocktail Pickers Club – bottled cocktails

Castleford-based Jen launched her own bottled cocktail business after realising just how expensive making cocktails at home can be. Developing a range of fresh new cocktail flavours, the 35-year-old is hoping to take her products to the next level by selling kegs of her cocktails to premium bars, using only real fruit and purees. The flavours of her cocktails include rhubarb vodka, run with mango and ginger, passionfruit martini, gin and elderflower.

Leah Harkness

Age: 38

From: London

Business: Norah's Brownies – free-from brownies

After spotting a gap in the market for homemade, dairy-free, gluten-free brownies, Leah set up her own business and started making cookie sandwiches with a brownie in the middle as well as brownie donuts. Through her business Norah's Brownies, she sells her products across London.

Matthew Watts

Age: 33

From: London

Business: Jackdaw – zero-waste restaurant

London-based Matthew has a background in hospitality and hopes to open his first restaurant with a zero-waste ethos and a social enterprise ambition. The 33-year-old wants to attract customers who care about giving back to the community.

Michelle Maddox

Age: 45

From: Abernethy, Perthshire

Business: Clootie McToot – clootie dumplings

Perthshire-based Michelle began selling her clootie dumplings after helping her son run a stall at his school fair. Her products include flavours such as Rhubarb and Ginger, Chocolate Orange and irish cream liqueur, Damson Plum and Gin and Strawberry and Prosecco.

Stephanie Buttery

Age: 30

From: Manchester

Business: Chu Lo – Japanese-inspired soft drinks

Former Navy Lieutenant Stephanie retired after 12 years as a Warfare Officer and began pursuing her business dream of developing Japanese-inspired soft drinks. Inspired by a sour alcoholic drink she loved whilst stationed in Japan, Steph created her own soft version with the intention of marketing it to gamers and the premium drinks market.

Valentina Fois

Age: 37

From: London

Business: Lele's – vegan cake mixes & café

After researching the vegan cake mix market, Valentina started her own business, developing three mixes: vanilla cupcakes, banana bread and brownies. The 37-year-old's vision is to make tasty vegan food an accessible option for everyone, with inexpensive and easy to make mixes.

Victoria Omobuwajo

Age: 28

From: London

Business: Sunmo – plantain based snacks

Business school graduate Victoria launched a range of healthy snacks inspired by her mum's plantain crisps as part of her degree and has since expanded the range into other naturally vegan snacks. The 28-year-old now sells her products in major high-end department stores and has won awards, hoping to get her new range into the biggest UK supermarkets.

Vincenzo Gentile

Age: 27

From: London

Business: Smokin' Brothers – smoked salmon company

After working for a smoked salmon producer, Vincenzo started his new business, developing sustainable, artisan, smoked, hand sliced smoked salmon in fully compostable packaging.

